Key Checklist of Things Too Many of Us Take for Granted During Fire Safety Month

On average, fire departments respond to a house fire every 24 seconds. For anyone that says “everybody knows about fire safety,” here’s a potentially life-saving quiz:

· Did you know that it’s not just the batteries, but smoke detectors themselves expire?

· Did you know that fire extinguishers aren’t one-size fits all? There is a way to tell what each can extinguish (flammable liquids, fabrics, wood, even live electricity)

· Have you and your family actually practiced a fire drill in the last 12 months?

October is National Fire Prevention Month, which makes now the perfect time to discuss protecting your home and family against these dangerous hazards.

