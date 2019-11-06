1  of  2
Live Now
Jerod Smalley and Coach Conley preview OSU vs. Maryland Jurors begin deliberating in sentencing phase of Quentin Smith trial

Keep Your Pantry Organized and Your Items Easily Accessible

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by ShelfGenie of Columbus

Is your pantry stuffed to the brim and unorganized? Do you forget about canned goods in the back because you can’t see them or reach them?

Well, you don’t have to be Martha Stewart to have an organized and functioning pantry, just call Shelf Genie!

WEBSITE: ShelfGenie of Columbus 

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools