Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Find a Walk Near You

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter

The search to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease happens one step at a time, and in recent years incredible advances have been made in treating it.

But there is still so much more to be done.

That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association hopes you will contribute to those steps by Walking to End Alzheimer’s.

Find a walk near you at their website. Columbus, OH September 26 – Delaware, OH October 2 – Circleville, OH September 18 – Marion, OH October 9

WEBSITE: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

