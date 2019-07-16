Join the Ranks and Become a Columbus Police Officer

Sponsored Content by Columbus Division of Police

They are the men and women that protect our streets day in and day out, and they need more of you to join their ranks.

The Columbus Division of Police is hosting a Call 4 tonight, Tuesday July 16, focused on recruitment.

We talked with Sergeant Christopher Smith-Hughes about the benefits of being a police officer and how to make it happen for you.

WEBSITE: Columbus Division of Police Recruitment

