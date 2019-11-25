Breaking News
Body found in Dayton home is that of missing Mansfield woman, police say

Join the Columbus Symphony for Holiday Pops, and Santa!

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Columbus Symphony

It’s been a Columbus tradition since 1983! The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops once again at the Ohio Theater.

We talked with the show’s chorus master and conductor about what folks can expect from this holiday tradition happening December 6, 7, and 8.

WEBSITE: Columbus Symphony: Holiday Pops

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools