Join PurpleStride Columbus 2019

There is certainly no good cancer to have, but there are some with higher survival rates.

We talk about the realities of pancreatic cancer, where that number is the lowest of all major cancers.

As one group here in Columbus works hard to change that, we welcomed Jamie Foltz, the chair for the Sept 29th PurpleStride Walk.

WEBSITE: PurpleStride Columbus 2019

