Join Parkinson’s Moving Day Event

Sponsored Content by Parkinson’s Foundation, Ohio Chapter

It’s almost moving day Columbus!

Not the pack up the truck with boxes kind but a day dedicated to making life better for all people affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

The Parkinson’s Foundation Ohio is encouraging everyone to get involved and get moving. Join in on the fun Sunday September 8.

WEBSITE: Parkinson’s Moving Day

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



