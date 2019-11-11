Job Fair for Veterans and Their Spouses

Sponsored Content by Recruit Military, DAV

Veterans often bring tremendous value to the workplace after they transition from active duty to civilian life. Their dedication, leadership, and ability to work in a structured team environment makes them ideal employees for any company.

But sometimes it can be difficult for the brave men and women who have served our country to find a job. So Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Recruit Military have joined forces for a job fair in Columbus this Thursday Nov 14.

WEBSITE: RecruitMilitary

