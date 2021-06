COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Monday that legislation to codify the Civilian Police Review Board has been sent to City Council for consideration.

“In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved civilian oversight for the Columbus Division of Police,” Mayor Ginther said in a news release. “Members of the Civilian Police Review Board have been appointed and will soon begin a search for an Inspector General. This legislation supplements the City Charter changes made by the voters and represents the next important step in making the Board and Inspector General part of the police reforms we seek.”