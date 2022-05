Sponsored content by Ohio Laborers Union LECET

There isn’t a day that goes by that most of us don’t pass by, or drive through, a construction zone. And with Memorial Day Weekend coming up, even more drivers will be out, trying to navigate those cone-laden lanes. We are hoping this next story will inspire you to drive more safely, and to pay attention to those sings and speed limits. It will be very hard not to after hearing Pamela’s incredible story of survival.