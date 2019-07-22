Inside the Luxurious and Delicious World of Mitchell’s Ocean Club

Sponsored Content by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is officially 25 years old. So fittingly, they are joining NBC4 to help kids in 25 school districts for this year’s Stuff the Backpack initiative.

The name in fine dining has an amazing offer for anyone willing to drop off a backpack, full or not, by August 15th.

We stopped by Mitchell’s Ocean Club for all the tasty details.

WEBSITE: Mitchell’s Ocean Club

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

