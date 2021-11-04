Sponsored Content by Carewell

There will be more people over 65 than under 18 by 2030 — the boomer generation is living longer and wants to age at home. The result is more than 53 million family caregivers in the U.S., caring for more than 80 million people, and spending more than $187 billion on home health care.

One-fifth of Americans will act as informal caregivers at some point in their lives, but there is little in the way of vetted products, product knowledge, guidance, and service to help those in the position of caring for a loved one.

Carewell, a family-owned company, is on a mission to improve the lives of caregivers and their loved ones by providing the products, service, and community support they need.

WEBSITE: Carewell