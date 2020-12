Sponsored Content by Kemper House Worthington

For Kemper House Worthington, opening its doors to Alzheimer’s and dementia care one year ago was a huge first step, but by no means was it the last.

In fact, each day the teams at Kemper House are constantly looking for new ways of inspiring their residents to live their best lives, despite their disease.

Today, we learn all the ways fitness plays a big part.

WEBSITE: Kemper House Worthington