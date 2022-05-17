Sponsored content by Franklin County Children Services

It’s never easy to understand why someone’s life has ended because of suicide. Even tougher to grasp, is that suicide is the second leading cause of death for adolescents and teenagers. It is important for all of us to do what we can to prevent youth suicide.

Vital Resources: If you or someone you know is thinking of self harm, call the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Line at 614-221-5445 or simply call 911. You can also text “4HOPE” to 741-741 or call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 614-294-3300.