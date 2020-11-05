Important Daily Skin Care Steps to Help Keep Baby’s Skin Smooth & Protected

Sponsored Content by CeraVe

You may be relieved that temperatures are starting to dip after one the hottest summers on record but the cold weather ushers in a whole new set of challenges when it comes to protecting your skin from the elements … and it’s not just about you!

A baby’s skin is more sensitive and vulnerable to damage as it’s maturing during the first weeks, months and even years of life. In fact, a recent scientific study finds that implementing a skincare routine for a baby with products containing ceramides not only helps this maturation but may have long-term benefits such as preventing skin conditions from developing in adulthood.

The types of moisturizer and soap you apply to a baby’s skin and even the way they’re bathed can all play a role in either aggravating or helping prevent chapped, irritated skin.

