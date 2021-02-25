Immunizations Are One of the Most Important Ways Older Adults Can Stay Healthy

Sponsored Content by American Academy of Family Physicians, GlaxoSmithKline

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the health of our communities, its impact extends to non-COVID-19 vaccination rates. Recent data from IQVIA and Avelere found that there has been a steep decline in immunizations among older adults, leaving countless older adults vulnerable to preventable illnesses that claim an estimated 50,000 lives each year.

Routine vaccinations are a key component of healthy aging for older adults. Yet nearly 75% of older adults agree they need more information about vaccines recommended for their age group. To help educate Americans about the importance of getting vaccinated, we hear from Dr. LaTasha Perkins, MD.

