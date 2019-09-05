Iconic State Fair Foods Have Escaped Fairgrounds

Breaking News
Sponsored Content by Sonic Drive-In

Is there a better summer outing than a trip to the state fair? Every state has one – with pie competitions, fun carnival games, thrill rides for everyone in the family, prizes and more. But for many, okay MOST of us, the best part about spending a day at the fair is the mind-blowing food that you can’t get anywhere else…until now.

The Fair Faves we all love have escaped the fairgrounds. Lifestyle Expert Kia Malone shares how to turn your next family movie night at home into something epic!

