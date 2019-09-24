Ice-Men of Hip Hop Showcase New LG Fridge Feature

Sponsored Content by LG

For those of you who love 80’s and 90’s nostalgia, this one’s for you.

The two Ice men of Hip Hop, Vanilla Ice and Ice-T got together for a party where the real star was a ball of ice.

And soon, you’ll want one in your kitchen.

WEBSITE: LG InstaView Door-in-Door with Craft Ice

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



