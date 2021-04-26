Huntington Supports Under One Roof Fundraising Effort for Community Shelter Board

Sponsored Content by Huntington, Community Shelter Board
It was about this time last year, we were all coming to terms with the harsh fall-out from the pandemic. Things that were not just about becoming sick…but rather losing everything.
Jobs. Income. Homes.
Almost as quickly, local organizations and non-profits stepped up to help. NBC4 was proud to partner with Community Shelter Board for their annual “Under One Roof” gala, turning the event virtual and televising it.
It’s an ongoing effort that only happens with the support of so many local partners, Huntington National Bank being one of them.
