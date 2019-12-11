Hunger on Campus

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Mid-Ohio Foodbank recognized the need to make fresh produce more accessible for those struggling with food insecurity.

It’s often difficult for people to travel to the food pantry, so with that in mind a new concept was born, the Mid-Ohio Market.

This fall the idea became a reality when the first market opened in a place you may not consider, the campus of Columbus State Community College.

