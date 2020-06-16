How to Use Credit in a Crisis

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

Sponsored Content by Wells Fargo

There’s no question we’re in uncharted territory with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re all concerned with the health of ourselves and loved ones, of course, but we’re almost equally as terrified of what it all means for our financial futures.

With record numbers of Americans filing for unemployment and many facing income loss, the fear is real.

It’s important to realize you don’t need to navigate these waters alone. There are numerous free resources available to help you protect your finances and plan for an uncertain future.

WEBSITE: Yellow Ribbon Network
Wells Fargo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools