How to Protect Yourself from Abuse with a Civil Protection Order

Sponsored Content by Joseph & Joseph Attorneys at Law

Few of us ever imagine we will need help from the court system and law enforcement to protect us from a threat.

And yet every day, civil protection orders are granted.

The reality of these documents is a little different from what we see on our TV screens though so we got some law basics from Courtney Hanna of Joseph & Joseph Law.

WEBSITE: Joseph & Joseph Attorneys at Law

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

