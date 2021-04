Sponsored Content by AEP Foundation, Community Shelter Board

When you see a corporate logo atop a downtown high rise, it’s easy to recognize the services they provide and the jobs they offer.

What you may not realize is the many ways they give back to the community.

In fact, AEP has it’s own philanthropic foundation and they’re a big part of the effort to support Community Shelter Board’s annual gala, Under One Roof.

