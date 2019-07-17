How Local Businesses Can Get Eyes on Their Ads in the Ever Changing Broadcast and Digital World

From organizations like the FBI to slang words like BRB, there are so many well-known acronyms.

One that’s just making it’s mark is OTT.

We were joined by Mitch West, our parent company Nexstar’s Digital Expert. He explains this new acronym and how it impacts the world we live in and the small businesse’s place in the advertising world.

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

