How Genetic Testing Can Impact Health and Wellness

Sponsored Content by 23andMe

In recent years, genetic testing has been used to facilitate the detection of certain health risks, allowing for proactive lifestyle modifications. In some cases, genetic testing can be lifesaving for patients, helping empower them to make informed life choices, with the help of healthcare providers, to improve their health and well-being.

Marc Lovicott, the Director of Communications and Public Information Officer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, is one such example. Last year, Marc began suffering from debilitating headaches and gastrointestinal distress, but a variety of tests offered no answers. In tandem, Marc decided to purchase a Health + Ancestry kit from 23andMe to learn more about his ancestry and his health. Marc was surprised when he opted into his genetic health risk reports and saw he had one of the variants common in people with celiac disease. He took the information to his doctor who did follow-up testing to reveal that Marc does in fact have celiac disease. Since the diagnosis, Marc has been able to make positive changes to help him manage living with the disease. Marc credits the test with turning his life around, “I’m still amazed that I was able to get some answers from the 23andMe kit!”

