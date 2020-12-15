How America’s Dairy Farmers and Land O’Lakes is Helping Feeding America

Sponsored Content by Land O’Lakes

Dairy farmers have been working tirelessly to provide food for our homes, schools and restaurants throughout the pandemic. Now, by sharing their stories in a seven-episode digital series hosted by national country music DJ Amy Brown, their goodness is extending even further to help to fight hunger in the U.S.

In the series “Where Goodness Grows,” Brown (co-host of iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show) speaks with Land O’Lakes farmer-owners, sharing their inspiring stories and trying some of their home-crafted recipes. It’s an upbeat celebration of the work they do and the lives they lead on and off the dairy farm.

As part of its ongoing commitment to ending hunger in the U.S., Land O’Lakes is donating one pound of macaroni and cheese for a guaranteed maximum donation of 100,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese (equivalent to 83,000 meals) to Feeding America for every comment on or share of the series’ episodes.

