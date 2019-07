Sponsored Content by Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine

Whether it’s the sun, acne or simply the hands of time, our skin requires a little TLC.

Find out how the fraxel laser can help your own body restore healthy looking skin.

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.