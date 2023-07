Sponsor: Ford Oval of Honor

It is only fitting that on the day we celebrate our nation’s independence, we honor those who suited up to defend its honor.

It is our privilege to share the stories of the military veterans named to the Ford Oval Of Honor. This year’s class spans the decades. Eighty years’ worth of collective service.

By air, land and sea, they faced incredible challenges along the way. Their experiences and perseverance are an inspiration to us all.