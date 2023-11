Since 2006, Honor Flight Columbus has flown nearly 9-thousand veterans to Washington, DC so they might visit the war memorials erected in their honor. Honor Flight is more than a visit for these veterans. It is also a chance for them to share their stories and get the thank you they all deserve. NBC4 photojournalist Rob Carnacchi takes us along on Honor Flight Columbus’ Mission #126.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction