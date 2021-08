WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) - Otterbein University hopes starting the 2021-2022 school year with several traditions will set the tone for a relative return to normal.

“If you remember a year ago, we still weren’t exactly sure how the virus moved and what was going to work and not work and there was no such thing as a vaccine yet,” said Otterbein University President Dr. John Comerford. “This year we know a lot more and that vaccine is a potent weapon against the virus.”