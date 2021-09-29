Sponsored Content by Bourbon Blonde Blog

The change of seasons is always a good time to refocus on the things that make life easier, both in our homes and in our personal health and wellness routines.

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your home, health and wellness needs.

Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner

Plink® Garbage Disposal Freshener and Cleaner is a convenient, economical and easy way to freshen the disposal with natural ingredients between disposal deep cleanings. Plink washes away foul odors, leaving the sink, disposal and whole kitchen smelling fresh.

Jergens Shea Butter Moisturizer: www.jergens.com

Shea Butter lotion deeply conditions dry, dull skin to reveal a look that‘s luminous and 3x as radiant.

BareBells: www.barebells.com

Barebells Introduces Plant-Based Spin on Bestselling Protein Bars.

Philips GoZero: www.usa.philips.com

Philips GoZero’s activated carbon fiber filter will clean water on-the-go by eliminating chlorine and particulates.

iHome Beauty Vanity Mirror

iHome Beauty Hollywood Pro Bluetooth Vanity Mirror available here: https://www.amazon.com/iHome-Hollywood-Bluetooth-Speakerphone-Removable/dp/B07P5JCKT4