Sponsored Content by Kidde, LiftMaster, iRobot, GE Lighting

With leaves beginning to change and colder temperatures on their way, now is a perfect time to begin preparing our homes for fall.

And there are so many cool gadgets from trusted brands. We get a look at how they all work together to make your life easier and safer.

WEBSITE: Kidde Fire Safety

LiftMaster

iRobot

GE Lighting