Sponsored Content by Kemper House Worthington

The most vulnerable population during this pandemic has certainly been our aging loved ones in nursing homes.

For the leaders at Kemper House, keeping their residents healthy and safe has been the core focus for them.

That approach doesn’t change because of the holidays. In fact, they’re going the extra mile for the residents of their Alzheimer’s and dementia care community.

