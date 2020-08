Sponsored Content by Brad’s Deals

2020 has been quite the year. Nothing has been predictable and the holiday season is already shaping up to be very different from anything in recent memory.

Several major retailers who used to be open on Thanksgiving will be closed this year. With so many people online shopping over the last several months, deliveries are often taking longer. It begs the question – will inventory be flying off the shelves even faster this season?

WEBSITE: Brad’s Deals