Sponsored content by AllDressedUpWithNothingToDrink.com

Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy is here to share a few must-haves perfect for the holiday season.

St Pierre’s Brioche Must-Haves

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America’s favourite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more and impress your guests this holiday season. Be inspired by our recipes on our website www.stpierrebakery.com

Santa Clausthaler Non Alcoholic Holiday Beer

Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

Jergens Melanin Glow Moisturizer

Jergens Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizers combine moisture-full butter blends of naturally-derived African Shea Butter and nourishing cocoa butter. Give skin a boost of radiance with the gold luminizer or a subtle sheen with the bronze luminizer.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. https://summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/