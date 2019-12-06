Holiday Hot Spots and Giving the Gift of Travel

Sponsored Content by Marriott Bonvoy Traveler

One look at the calendar will tell you it’s crunch time for travelers this holiday season.

Whether you’ve already booked or are still considering plans, travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore has some travel power moves to make that will save you time and money.

WEBSITE: Marriott Bonvoy

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



