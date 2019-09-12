High Tech Dental Office with the Comforts of a Hotel

Sponsored Content by North Orange Family Dentistry

When Dr. Kyle Bogan founded North Orange Family Dentistry he knew he wanted a place that was a good fit for the entire family.

He was also determined to bring the most high-tech dental care to everyone while keeping you feeling comfortable.

WEBSITE: North Orange Family Dentistry

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



