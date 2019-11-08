Helping Veterans Transition from the Front Lines to Business Ownership

Sponsored Content by PenFed Credit Union

Often times military members want to make their own way when they transition to civilian life. But they don’t always have the resources, especially when it comes to small business loans.

It’s why the PenFed Foundation created the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program.

WEBSITE: PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program

