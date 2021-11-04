Sponsored Content by Humana

Over the next few weeks, millions of Medicare-eligible individuals – including our nation’s veterans – have some important decisions to make. During the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug annual enrollment period, which started on October 15 and runs through December 7, adults 65 and older and those living with disabilities can sign up for a new health care plan or reevaluate their existing plan to fit their coverage needs for 2022.

Knowing available options to determine the best plan for your health needs can take an extensive amount of research. This process can be especially time-consuming for our nation’s veterans, including the estimated 9 million veterans who turn to the VA health system for care, as they may not realize they can also use Medicare to complement their existing VA benefits.

