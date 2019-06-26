Helping Fight Canine Cancer

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

Raising money for canine cancer. That is the mission of the Hank Kabel Sarcoma Foundation.

They come up with fun and new ways to support that cause every year.

Learn about all the ways you can get involved plus meet this week’s adoptable pup!

WEBSITE: Rascal Animal Hospital
Hank Kabel Sarcoma Foundation
Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center & Shelter

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools