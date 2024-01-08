Every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. Yet, just today, The American Red Cross announced it is experiencing its lowest number of blood donors in 20 years. There is no substitute for the life-saving blood our bodies naturally make which is why we here at NBC4 have partnered again for the annual NBC4 WNCI Blood Give in. We sit down with Don Hawkins of The American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio to learn more about the need, and how you can help.

