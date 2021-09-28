Help Public School Teachers Through SONIC Drive-In’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign

Sponsored Content by Sonic Drive-In

The impact made by teachers transcends beyond the classroom as they empower students to be leaders, critical thinkers, innovators and much more. As lifelong learners, teachers inspire students through diverse and creative classroom projects. However, public school teachers spend on average over $450 out of their own pockets for supplies and materials each year.*

This school year presents an even larger financial burden for teachers as they continue navigating in-person and virtual learning. Fortunately, teachers can tap into funding for classroom resources with your help!

SONIC® Drive-In and its longtime nonprofit partner DonorsChoose, a platform that empowers public school teachers to request resources for their students, are making a $1 million difference this fall. Through the Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC is donating $1 million to DonorsChoose projects that will help teachers continue innovative and engaging classroom experiences for students.

