Help Clear the Shelters

From yappy hour to clearing the shelter, there’s a lot you can do to help our four legged friends.

And meet the lovely Layla. She needs a new home, as well as many others at the Humane Society of Delaware County.

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

