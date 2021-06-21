Help Andy Grammer Write a Song and Send Kids to Summer Camp

Award-winning multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter, Andy Grammer will lend his talents to write a fun, upbeat, modern take on a summer camp song, the Chewy Camp Track. He’s enlisting the help of families across the country to make this a memorable and shareable song for summers to come.

For each lyrical submission, Quaker Chewy will donate to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund to help send underserved kids to summer camp.

WEBSITE: Chewy Camp Track

