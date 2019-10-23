Help Amazon Support Small Business

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Amazon

The retail giant that is Amazon is largely powered by small businesses who sell their items on the site.

In fact, small businesses sell more than 4 thousand items per minute on Amazon.

So the company is doing their part and needs your help to celebrate American small businesses.

WEBSITE: Amazon Small Business Spotlight Awards

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools