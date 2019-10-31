Hands-On Help for Cancer Patients

Sponsored Content by Astellas Oncology

When you’re diagnosed with cancer you immediately consider things relating to your treatment and health. But you often forget about those daily life needs.

Things like getting rides to and from treatment, having to buy a special bra, or taking care of the kids when you can’t get out of bed.

All of these reasons are why the C3 Prize was created. Celebrity entrepreneur Bill Rancic explains the initiative and this year’s winner.

WEBSITE: C3 Prize: Changing Cancer Care

