Halloween Pet Safety

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

We love seeing pets dressed up for Halloween!

But the festive time can actually be a huge stressor for our furry friends.

Dr. G with Rascal Animal Hospital has some advice for keeping everyone happy and healthy.

Plus meet an adoptable puppy from Columbus Pittie Committee.

WEBSITE: Rascal Animal Hospital
Columbus Pittie Committee

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools