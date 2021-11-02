Sponsored Content by Habitat for Humanity International

If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that our homes are our sanctuary. We need to be able to rely on them to keep us safe no matter the chaos outside the front door. Unfortunately, that’s not a reality for many people across the country and around the world.

The need for affordable housing is on a collision course with a booming population and the impacts of climate change. That dangerous combination means the need for housing stability is at an all-time high… but help is on the way!

Habitat for Humanity International and Whirlpool Corporation just announced they’re kicking off a world tour to build, repair and rehab homes across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Hong Kong, Italy, Poland, the UK and the Latin America region. As a part of the BuildBetter initiative, U.S. homes will include innovative energy-efficient and weather-resilient materials, techniques and appliances to help lower utility and maintenance costs over the long term and promote permanent home affordability.

