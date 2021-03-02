GUT CHECK: New Study Reveals More Than 90% of U.S. Infants Suffer from Newborn Gut Deficiency

Sponsored Content by Evivo

From researching car seats and feeding styles to interviewing pediatricians, new parents do everything they can to protect their little ones. But, as a recently published peer-reviewed study shows, even with the best preparation, more than 9 out of 10 babies in the U.S. do not acquire at birth a critical good bacteria needed for the development of a healthy gut.

The first 6 months of a newborn’s life are a period of rapid immune system development, and that healthy growth is dependent on a delicate balance of good and bad bacteria in baby’s belly. As doctors learn more about newborn gut health, the role of one particular good bacteria – activated B. infantis EVC001– is becoming more pronounced as a vital defense against potentially dangerous bacteria, including E. coli.

