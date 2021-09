Sponsored Content by ZTPR

Anyone looking to grow their brand or business understands what it means to “scale”, to enable and support your expansion.

It’s what led Zack Teperman to start his own public relations company.

After years of learning the ropes, he now works alongside some of the biggest celebrities, musicians, and companies around the world.

He recently stopped in Columbus to chat with Robyn about his own expansion and writing a best-selling book.

